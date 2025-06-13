Virgin Changes Valiant Lady’s Deployment to Introduce Shorter Sailings

Virgin Voyages cancelled three sailings onboard the Valiant Lady in 2026 to introduce a series of shorter cruises.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailings scheduled for June 8, July 8 and July 22, 2026, are no longer going ahead.

Sailing from Portsmouth, the Valiant Lady was scheduled to offer 14-night itineraries to the British Isles and the Baltic as part of the cancelled sailings.

The vessel was also scheduled to offer a ten-night repositioning cruise sailing between Barcelona and the UK.

Impacted guests received full refunds, as well as a $100 onboard credit per cabin when rebooking on sailings of similar or shorter lengths. Pricing was protected and the voyage fare was honored for the same cabin categories.

Virgin also offered a $300 onboard credit for passengers who chose to transfer their bookings to a series of 11- to 13-night cruises onboard the Scarlet Lady in 2025.

Instead of the longer cruises, the ship is now set to operate four six- to eight-night voyages in the Western Mediterranean.

The new itineraries sail from Barcelona and feature visits to destinations in Italy, France and Spain, including Cannes, Tuscany, Corsica and La Spezia.

The company also moved the ship’s repositioning to Portsmouth, which is now set to take place approximately one month later in late July 2026.

Among the highlights of the new cruises are overnights in iconic ports, Virgin said in its email marketing.

In Ibiza, guests will be able to experience the island’s beach-to-nightlife culture as part of overnight visits, the company added.

The deployment also includes Virgin’s first visits to Villefranche, which allows guests to visit Nice, a town described by the company as “the jewel of the French Riviera.”

According to Virgin’s email, the new itineraries are more flexible and were added by popular demand.