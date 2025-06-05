Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey Returns to the Mediterranean

Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas returned to Europe recently for another summer season in the Mediterranean.

After completing a winter season sailing from the New York metropolitan area, the 2021-built ship embarked on a repositioning cruise in early May.

The Quantum-class vessel then arrived in Civitavecchia, a port near Italy’s capital city of Rome, to kick off a series of seven-night cruises to the Greek Isles and Turkey.

In addition to the Italian port of Naples, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Mykonos, Santorini and Kusadasi.

The Odyssey of the Seas is also set to offer nine- to 12-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean in August and September.

The longer itineraries feature visits to additional destinations in Greece and Cyprus, such as Piraeus, Chania, Rhodes and Limassol.

In mid-October, before starting its repositioning cruise to North America, the Odyssey of the Seas also offers a ten-night cruise to Greece and Turkey that features an overnight visit to Istanbul.

The 4,200-guest ship then sails from Civitavecchia for a trans-Atlantic crossing to New Jersey later that month.

Sailing to Italy, Spain, the UK and Portugal, the 14-night cruise features visits to La Spezia, Cartagena, Málaga, Gibraltar and Ponta Delgada.

The Odyssey of the Seas is scheduled to arrive in Cape Liberty in early November, kicking off another winter season in the New York City area.

The schedule is highlighted by a series of seven-night cruises to Florida and the Bahamas that sail to Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean is deploying five ships in Europe this year, including the Allure of the Seas, which is currently offering seven-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean.

Other ships sailing in the region include the Independence of the Seas, the Voyager of the Seas and the Brilliance of the Seas.