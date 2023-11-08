Royal Caribbean Unveils 2025 European Voyages

Royal Caribbean International unveiled a new lineup of European voyages for 2025 onboard six ships sailing from five homeports, according to a press release.

Ranging from two to 12 nights, the new summer 2025 European sailings include calls in Greece, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, Spain and France. The 2025 season will also see the Allure of the Seas in Barcelona, Spain, for the first time since 2015, alongside the Odyssey, Independence, Explorer, Voyager and the Brilliance of the Seas.

Departing ​​from Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Barcelona; Ravenna and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Southampton, England, guests will experience cities in the Mediterranean, including Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini, Greece; Florence (La Spezia), Italy; Nice (Villefranche), France; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and more.

Highlights of the summer 2025 Europe season include: