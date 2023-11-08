Royal Caribbean Unveils 2025 European Voyages

Royal Caribbean International unveiled a new lineup of European voyages for 2025 onboard six ships sailing from five homeports, according to a press release.
Ranging from two to 12 nights, the new summer 2025 European sailings include calls in Greece, Croatia, Italy, Portugal, Spain and France. The 2025 season will also see the Allure of the Seas in Barcelona, Spain, for the first time since 2015, alongside the Odyssey, Independence, Explorer, Voyager and the Brilliance of the Seas.
Departing from Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Barcelona; Ravenna and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Southampton, England, guests will experience cities in the Mediterranean, including Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini, Greece; Florence (La Spezia), Italy; Nice (Villefranche), France; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and more.
Highlights of the summer 2025 Europe season include:
- The Allure of the Seas sailing seven-night itineraries from Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia) with calls in Spain, France and Italy, like Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Florence (La Spezia) and Naples, Italy; and Provence (Marseille), France.
- The Odyssey of the Seas sailing seven- to 12-night voyages from Rome (Civitavecchia) visiting Naples; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Limassol, Cyprus; and Crete, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini, Greece.
- The Independence of the Seas sailing a series of 2- to 12-night vacations from Southampton visiting Copenhagen, Denmark; the Canary Islands and Bilbao, Spain; Lisbon and the Azores Islands, Portugal; Paris (Le Havre), and Oslo and Haugesund, Norway, among other destinations.
- The Voyager of the Seas sailing seven-night adventures from Athens (Piraeus), Barcelona, Ravenna and Rome (Civitavecchia) exploring the Eastern and Western Mediterranean.
- The Explorer of the Seas sailing seven-night voyages from Ravenna Visiting destinations like Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Athens (Piraeus) and Argostoli, Greece; and Kotor, Montenegro.
- The Brilliance of the Seas sailing seven-night adventures from Athens (Piraeus) exploring Cyprus, Greece, the Greek isles and Turkey.