Royal Caribbean Changes Serenade’s Itineraries in Alaska

Royal Caribbean International is making adjustments to select itineraries set to be offered by the Serenade of the Seas in Alaska.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the ship is no longer set to offer scenic cruising in the Inside Passage as part of the June 22, 2025 sailing.

“As we plan our upcoming Alaskan adventure, we want to inform you about an update to our itinerary,” Royal Caribbean said.

“To prevent any potential delays and ensure a timely arrival to Vancouver, British Columbia, we’ll sail directly to Vancouver instead of having a second scenic cruising day,” the company continued.

The affected sailing departs roundtrip from the Canada Place Cruise Terminal and includes visits to five destinations in Alaska.

In addition to scenic cruising at Tracy Arm Fjord, the seven-night cruise includes visits to Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau and Sitka.

Royal Caribbean also adjusted Serenade’s port times for Ketchikan, with the ship now arriving at 11:30 AM and departing at 6:00 PM.

“Not to worry, you’ll still have plenty of time to explore everything this beautiful destination has to offer,” the company added, while apologizing for the last-minute change.

Other itineraries onboard the Serenade of the Seas also saw changes, including the June 8, 2025 departure.

After sailing from Vancouver earlier this week, the seven-night cruise has adjusted port times for its visit to Ketchikan.

Instead of arriving at the port at 11:00 AM and departing at 8:00 PM, the 2,146-guest ship is now scheduled to arrive at 9:00 AM before continuing its cruise at 5:00 PM.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said that the change was necessary to prevent potential delays and ensure a timely arrival to Vancouver.

One of four Royal Caribbean ships currently sailing in Alaska, the Serenade of the Seas is part of the company’s Radiance class.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, the 90,000-ton vessel entered service in 2003.