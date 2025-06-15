Regent’s New Skyview Suite to Cost $25,000 Per Night

The new Skyview Regent Suite onboard the Seven Seas Prestige will have fares starting at $25,000 per night, Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced earlier this week.

According to the company, the suite will be the largest ultra-luxury, all-inclusive accommodation in history, with nearly 9,000 square feet of area.

Located on a deck above the ship’s bridge, the Skyview Regent Suite will be able to accommodate up to six passengers.

The two-level stateroom is described by Regent as a “masterpiece of refined design and meticulous craftsmanship.”

“Every element, from integrated edge lighting to custom-designed furnishings and a harmonious blend of materials, has been thoughtfully curated to create an atmosphere of understated elegance,” the company said.

The space’s look is said to embrace sophistication, which is “brought to life through clean architectural lines and a tranquil palette of neutral tones with pops of color.”

One of the highlights of the space is the grand foyer, which will feature sculptural leather wall elements and integrated lighting, leading into a reception area anchored by a floating natural stone staircase and a private in-suite elevator.

The main level of the suite offers a formal dining area flanked by built-in serving credenzas and a library-style seating nook.

A skylight draws in natural light and amplifies the suite’s forward-facing views, while an ocean-facing bar connects to a spacious living room adorned with a bar cart and plush sofas. A secondary full guest suite completes the lower floor.

The upper level is entirely dedicated to the main suite, beginning with a sitting area that transitions into a bedroom where a handcrafted bed by Italian bedmaker Flou faces the sea.

The spa-inspired main bathroom offers twin vanities, a hand-carved floating tub, a sauna and a walk-in shower.

A large walk-in wardrobe, complete with a central island and glass-front cabinetry, provides storage in a boutique-style setting.

Additional features include a private gym outfitted with multifunctional training equipment, a stationary bike, yoga space and a dedicated massage room, which is said to offer guests a fully immersive wellness experience.

The Skyview Regent Suite will also include exclusive services, such as a dedicated personal butler and daily Serene Spa & Wellness treatments with priority access.

Other features include private fitness sessions, as well as a private car with driver and guide in every port of call, unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, personalized stationery and a curated pillow and linen menu.

The suite will also offer additional “touches,” Regent said, including a welcome bottle of Dom Pérignon Champagne and Rémy Martin Louis XIII Cognac, as well as designer bath amenities, an aromatic suite fragrance collection, in-suite caviar service, daily canapés and a shoeshine service.

According to the company, the additional inclusions complement the all-inclusive experience of the Seven Seas Prestige, which features unlimited shore excursions, gourmet cuisine at 11 specialty restaurants and included beverages.

Guests also benefit from unlimited Starlink WiFi, entertainment, valet laundry and pre-paid gratuities.