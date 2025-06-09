Refit to Decrease MSC Magnifica’s Capacity

The MSC Magnifica will see a guest capacity drop during its upcoming refurbishment, with 80 standard staterooms making room for 63 larger suites.

Announced in late May, the refit will add MSC Cruises’ premium experience, the Yacht Club, to the 2010-built ship.

According to the company, the ship-within-a-ship concept will offer not only staterooms but also private lounge and restaurant, as well as an exclusive sun deck and larger suites.

Cruise Industry News estimates that the ship’s capacity will decrease by approximately 1.5 percent following the refit.

Located across decks 12, 14, and 15, the 63 new Yacht Club suites will take over the area currently occupied by 80 staterooms.

On deck 12, 24 deluxe balcony cabins will be removed to make room for 12 new Yacht Club grand suites, while two inside cabins will be converted into Yacht Club interior suites.

Already offering larger suites, deck 14 will see fewer changes, with 24 Aurea premium suites being converted into 24 Yacht Club deluxe suites.

Replacing eight deluxe balcony cabins, four Yacht Club grand suites are also being added to the deck.

On deck 15, a further 18 Aurea premium suites are being converted into the same number of Yacht Club deluxe suites.

Two premium suites are also being removed to make room for a larger Yacht Club royal suite, which will offer a 78-square-meter balcony and a private jacuzzi.

Completing the changes, on the same deck, two deluxe balcony cabins will be converted into Yacht Club grand suites.

In addition to its new suites, MSC Magnifica’s Yacht Club will offer a new private lounge, which takes over the area currently used by the ship’s gym on deck 13.

A specialty restaurant is set to make way for the ship-within-a-ship exclusive restaurant on deck 7, while a sun deck on deck 16 will be converted into a private pool area for Yacht Club guests.

The refit will also include the addition of a new fitness center in the space currently occupied by a nightclub and enhancements to the vessel’s spa.