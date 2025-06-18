P&O’s Britannia Sets Sail on 10-Year Anniversary Cruise

The Britannia is currently offering a special voyage to celebrate its tenth year of service for P&O Cruises.

The 144,000-ton vessel was delivered to the British brand on Feb. 22, 2015 following her completion at Fincantieri.

“The Britannia has been at the heart of so many cruise holidays, from getaways close to home to big adventures at sea,” the company said in a social media post.

“She’s welcomed countless guests over the years, and each sailing has its own story,” P&O Cruises added.

To celebrate the milestone, the Britannia sailed from Southampton for a special cruise on June 6, 2025.

The 14-night itinerary sails around the British Isles and features visits to destinations like Invergordon, Liverpool, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Belfast.

P&O also highlighted some of the numbers achieved by the ship during its first ten years of service in Europe and the Caribbean.

According to the company, the vessel has sailed over 935,000 nautical miles and visited almost 100 unique ports.

After being named by Queen Elizabeth II, the Britannia also welcomed countless passengers, P&O added.

After completing its ten-year anniversary cruise, the 3,611-guest ship is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords.

The vessel in addition offers longer cruises to the Baltic and the Mediterranean, including a 14-night cruise to Southern Spain, Gibraltar and Italy in early August.

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the cruise is highlighted by a visit to Cagliari on Italy’s Sardinia Island.

In October, the vessel is set to offer 14-night cruises to the Canary Islands before repositioning to the Caribbean.

As part of its 2025-26 winter season, the Britannia offers two-week cruises in the region departing from Bridgetown, Barbados.

The itineraries feature visits to a wide range of destinations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, such as Aruba, Curaçao, St. Lucia and St. Maarten.