Britannia Completes Ten Years of Service

P&O Cruises’ Britannia recently completed its tenth year of service after being delivered to P&O Cruises on Feb. 22, 2015.

As the largest ship built by the Fincantieri shipyard at the time, the 144,000-ton vessel shares a similar design to Princess Cruises’ Royal Class.

The Britannia debuted many unique features aimed at the British market and also had a unique two-funnel exterior design.

According to Fincantieri, the vessel was the first to be constructed in its Monfalcone facility with such a feature since the 1966-built Eugenio C.

Other highlights of the project include a large number of balcony cabins, with over 75 percent of the ship’s staterooms featuring one.

After embarking on its inaugural cruise, the Britannia sailed to Southampton in mid-March for a christening ceremony that included Queen Elizabeth II serving as its godmother.

The ship then sailed for its homeport for the first time on a 15-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean that featured visits to destinations in Spain, Italy and France.

During its first summer season, the vessel offered a series of itineraries to Southern Europe, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic and the Canary Islands.

In November, the Britannia repositioned to the Southern Caribbean for winter cruises out of Barbados and Antigua.

In 2019, the ship underwent a major refurbishment that saw interiors being refreshed with a new look and design.

One of the spaces that underwent significant changes was the atrium, which was redesigned as a social hub and live music venue.

Currently offering a winter season in the Caribbean, the Britannia is set to sail on a wide range of itineraries in 2025, including Western Europe, Scandinavia and the Mediterranean.

The 3,611-passenger ship is also scheduled to offer a ten-year anniversary celebration cruise in early June.

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the 14-night itinerary will feature special celebratory events onboard while sailing around the British Isles.