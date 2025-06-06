P&O Cancels 35-Night Cruise to the Caribbean

P&O Cruises cancelled a 35-night cruise to the Caribbean that was set to take place onboard the Ventura in January 2027.

According to a report by The Independent, the month-long cruise was scheduled to sail roundtrip from Southampton.

The itinerary was set to visit destinations in Spain and Portugal before heading to Barbados, Curaçao, Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, the Grenadines and St. Maarten.

Highlighted ports of call included St. Georges, Cozumel, Roatán, Philipsburg, Cartagena de Indias and Ocho Rios.

P&O informed passengers of the cancellation via an email sent in late May, the British newspaper added.

“Due to operational reasons, we’re sorry to inform you that your cruise, departing January 4, 2027, is no longer going ahead,” the company said.

“We understand this news is disappointing and would like to apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Affected guests were automatically transferred to a similar cruise that is set to depart from Southampton onboard the Iona.

The 35-night voyage also sails to the Caribbean, featuring visits to destinations in Spain, the Canary Islands, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands and St. Kitts.

“On occasion, it is necessary to change an itinerary from the one previously published, and we are very sorry that Ventura’s 35-night Caribbean itinerary has been cancelled,” a P&O Cruises spokesperson told The Independent.

“Where possible, we are pleased to offer affected guests the opportunity to transfer to Iona’s similar Caribbean sailing across the same dates.”

According to the spokesperson, the Ventura is now set to offer three shorter cruises during the cancellation period.

The new voyages will go on sale in early June and are expected to visit destinations in Northern Europe and the Atlantic.

In related news, P&O Cruises recently cancelled a 14-night cruise to the Mediterranean onboard the Arvia. The itinerary was set to depart from Southampton on August 30, 2026.