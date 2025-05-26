P&O Cancels 2026 Cruise Onboard Arvia

P&O Cruises cancelled a cruise onboard the Arvia that was set to sail from Southampton on August 30, 2026.

According to the Daily Echo, guests were informed that the sailing is no longer going ahead due to “operational reasons.”

Sailing roundtrip from its homeport in the United Kingdom, the Arvia was set to offer a 14-night cruise to the Mediterranean.

The itinerary featured visits to destinations in Spain, Italy and France, such as Cádiz, Barcelona, La Seyne-sur-Mer, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Alicante.

A P&O Cruises spokesperson is quoted as saying that the cancellation was part of a redeployment initiative.

Instead of sailing to the Mediterranean, the Arvia is now set to offer two new seven-night Norwegian Fjords itineraries. The new cruises will go on sale on June 4, 2025, the spokesperson told the Daily Echo.

“On occasion, it is necessary to change an itinerary from what was previously published,” they added.

Affected guests who book a new cruise by June 30, 2025, will receive a 50-British-pound onboard credit as a gesture of goodwill, P&O added.

“We are sorry this change has impacted a small number of our guests, and we will liaise with them to discuss this change,” the company’s spokesperson added.

“For any bookings on this cruise, we will refund any money paid to the original payment method within 14 working days.”

After being delivered by the Meyer Werft shipyard in 2022, the Arvia is currently the newest vessel in P&O Cruises’ fleet.

In addition to summer and shoulder seasons sailing from Southampton, the 5,200-guest ship operates winter seasons in the Caribbean.

In related news, P&O recently cancelled a cruise onboard the Aurora roughly 24 hours before the planned departure.

At the time, the company said that a three-night cruise to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge had to be cancelled due to a refit delay.