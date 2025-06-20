Norwegian Sun Arrives in Alaska

The Norwegian Sun recently joined Norwegian Cruise Line’s lineup in Alaska as part of its summer season in the Pacific.

After departing from Honolulu for a 15-night cruise, the vessel visited Sitka, Haines, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan before arriving in Vancouver on June 20, 2025.

The itinerary is part of a series of unique voyages set to be offered by the ship through late October, which not only sail to Alaska but also to Hawaii, French Polynesia, Fiji, Samoa and Australia.

For its first sailing in Alaska this season, the Norwegian Sun sails roundtrip from Vancouver for a seven-night itinerary.

The cruise features visits to four destinations in the region, including Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Sitka.

The Norwegian Sun is then set to return to Hawaii before embarking on a series of 13- and 14-night cruises in the South Pacific.

Sailing from Honolulu, Lautoka and Papeete, the itineraries sail to a wide range of destinations, including Kalua Kona, Moorea, Pago Pago, Apia and Dravuni.

In August, the 2001-built ship is also scheduled to offer cruises to Australia ahead of returning to Alaska in mid-October.

Concluding its extended summer deployment, the vessel offers a repositioning cruise to Japan, where it is scheduled to arrive in early November.

During the 2025-26 winter season, the 2,000-guest ship is scheduled to operate itineraries in the Far East and Southeast Asia.

After completing two additional summer seasons for Norwegian Cruise Line, the Sun is set to be handed over to Cordelia Cruises in late 2027.

Acquired by the cruise line along with its sister ship Norwegian Sky, the vessel will be renamed Cordelia Sun for cruises out of ports in India, such as Mumbai, Kochi and Goa.

The former Norwegian ships will join the Empress, which was originally built for Royal Caribbean and marked Cordelia’s debut in late 2021.