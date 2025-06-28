Norwegian Epic Completes 15 Years of Service

The Norwegian Epic recently completed 15 years of service after being delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line on June 17, 2010.

The 150,000-ton vessel was built as a prototype vessel at the STX France Shipyard, currently known as the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, in St. Nazaire, France.

After leaving its building dock, the Norwegian Epic embarked on a series of pre-inaugural cruises before setting sail from Southampton, England, for a seven-night crossing to New York City.

Continuing its maiden season celebrations, the vessel was christened by entertainer Reba McEntire on July 2, 2010.

After additional celebrations in New York City and Miami, the Epic officially embarked on its inaugural season on July 10, 2010.

Sailing from PortMiami, the ship offered a series of alternating seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Ports of call included Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Costa Maya, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; and Roatán, Honduras.

In 2011, the Norwegian Epic repositioned back to Europe for its first summer season in the Mediterranean before returning to Miami ahead of the 2011-12 winter.

Earlier this year, the 4,200-guest ship underwent a significant refit at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France.

As part of the project, the ship debuted new venues, including an expanded Vice Beach Club and a refreshed Kids’ Aqua Park.

Other changes include the addition of eight new staterooms, as well as the debut of a new hot tub and enhanced exterior decks.

After completing its renovation, the Norwegian Epic embarked on a summer season in the Mediterranean.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, a port near Italy’s capital city of Rome, the ship is offering nine- and ten-night cruises to destinations in Greece and Malta.

Ports of call being visited include Valletta, Heraklion, Santorini, Piraeus, Katakolon, Argostoli and Mykonos.

In November, the Norwegian Epic repositions to the Southern Caribbean for itineraries departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.