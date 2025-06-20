MSC World Asia to Feature Industry’s Longest Dry Slide

The new MSC World Asia will feature the largest dry slide onboard a cruise ship, MSC Cruises said in a press release.

According to the company, the Tree of Life @ The Spiral will serve as a signature architectural feature of the vessel, which will be the third in the company’s World class series.

In line with the ship’s Asian-inspired interiors, the slide was designed after the trees of Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay.

As the industry’s longest dry slide, the feature will be 81.3 meters long, offering a thrilling ride that lets guests glide between 12 decks in seconds.

The Tree of Life @ The Spiral will be part of the ship’s World Promenade, an open-air area that will also feature bars, restaurants and other entertainment spaces.

Other new features coming to the area include a new Pan-Asian specialty restaurant, as well as an expanded dessert shop.

As the third ship in MSC’s World class series, the MSC World Asia is set to enter service in December 2026.

Following the MSC World Europa and the MSC World America, the LNG-powered vessel is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

As with the previous ships in the class, the new ship will pay homage to a region visited by MSC’s ships, featuring a series of subtle design elements that reflect Asia’s culture, art and landscapes.

