MSC World Asia To Debut in Med in December 2026

MSC Cruises today revealed new details about MSC World Asia, the line’s new ship set to start sailings in the Mediterranean starting on Dec. 11 2026.

The company said that the MSC World Asia will feature subtle design elements that reflect Asia’s rich culture, art, and beautiful landscapes. Like her sister ship, she will also feature seven onboard districts, each with its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences.

Seven night itineraries for Winter 2026/27 and Summer 2027 call at cities such as Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France), Messina, Civitavecchia for Rome (Italy) and Valletta (Malta).

World Promenade

Among MSC World Asia’s highlights is the World Promenade – a vibrant open-air space located at the heart of the ship, where unique dining, lounging and entertainment options are paired with stunning ocean views.

Guests can expect a mix of returning favorites and new concepts and features including:

NEW! Pan-Asian Specialty Restaurant : This yet to be named venue offers an elevated dining experience featuring a variety of food and drink experiences, a dedicated bar, and an inviting outdoor terrace. Focusing on Southeast Asian cuisine, including flavors from Singapore, Thailand, Laos, South China, Vietnam and Indonesia, this Pan-Asian specialty restaurant will transport guests to a world of tastes, textures and stories of the region in a way never seen at sea.

: This yet to be named venue offers an elevated dining experience featuring a variety of food and drink experiences, a dedicated bar, and an inviting outdoor terrace. Focusing on Southeast Asian cuisine, including flavors from Singapore, Thailand, Laos, South China, Vietnam and Indonesia, this Pan-Asian specialty restaurant will transport guests to a world of tastes, textures and stories of the region in a way never seen at sea. NEW! Tree of Life @The Spiral Dry Slide : Set to be the longest dry slide at sea at 81.3 meters. The eye-catching, signature architectural feature of MSC Cruises’ World Class ships, offering a thrilling ride that lets guests glide between 12 decks in seconds. The new design will be inspired by the trees in Singapore’s famous Gardens by the Bay.

: Set to be the longest dry slide at sea at 81.3 meters. The eye-catching, signature architectural feature of MSC Cruises’ World Class ships, offering a thrilling ride that lets guests glide between 12 decks in seconds. The new design will be inspired by the trees in Singapore’s famous Gardens by the Bay. Sweet Temptations : A colorful destination ideal for a sweet indulgence at any time of day, offering gelato, cakes, crêpes, frozen yogurt, signature shakes and much more. With personalized food stations and a customize your own ice cream bar, pick and mix treats, and entertainment experiences for the whole family, this venue will offer more than ever before.

: A colorful destination ideal for a sweet indulgence at any time of day, offering gelato, cakes, crêpes, frozen yogurt, signature shakes and much more. With personalized food stations and a customize your own ice cream bar, pick and mix treats, and entertainment experiences for the whole family, this venue will offer more than ever before. Promenade Bites : A casual spot serving freshly prepared street-food-style snacks— the Promenade bites venue brings back the charm of classic fairgrounds in a modern setting.

: A casual spot serving freshly prepared street-food-style snacks— the Promenade bites venue brings back the charm of classic fairgrounds in a modern setting. All-Stars Sports Bar: A lively venue offering an authentic game-day atmosphere featuring large screens, interactive games, and an outdoor sea-facing terrace – perfect for sports fans and family gatherings including interactive games like digital shuffleboard and darts. ​Guests can grab a drink with friends and family and watch a game while enjoying comfort bar food and classic American favorites.​

MSC World Asia’s itineraries: