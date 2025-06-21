MedCruise Concludes 66th Assembly in Cartagena

MedCruise, the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports, successfully concluded its 66th General Assembly in Cartagena, Spain.

According to a press release, the event celebrated both the ongoing growth of cruise tourism in the Mediterranean and the 150th anniversary of the Port of Cartagena.

“On the occasion of the 66th General Assembly of MedCruise, Cartagena has offered not only a stunning backdrop steeped in history and culture but also a compelling example of how strategic vision and collaboration can transform a port into a leading cruise destination,” the President of MedCruise, Theodora Riga, said.

“In a world defined by constant change, the greatest challenge for our ports and destinations is to identify future trends and determine how best to respond to them.”

Held from June 10 to 13, the assembly gathered over 26 delegates from more than 20 cruise lines, as well as 47 MedCruise member ports and 22 associate members.

The event was organized in association with the Port Authority of Cartagena and supported by the City of Cartagena.

In addition to marking a milestone in the city’s relationship with the cruise market, the MedCruise General Assembly discussed the future of cruise tourism in the Mediterranean.

The discussions had a strong focus on sustainability, innovation and local community engagement, MedCruise said.

The Assembly also highlighted the growing importance of social impact and community engagement within the cruise industry.

“These topics resonated strongly with attendees, reflecting a shared commitment among MedCruise members and cruise lines to foster meaningful connections with local communities across the Mediterranean,” the association stated.

During the General Assembly, three new Associate Members were formally introduced to the MedCruise community, including the Amalfi Coast Cruise Terminal, Gelasakis Shipping Agency and Global Cruises.

According to MedCruise, the event featured an array of panels, working groups and B2B sessions tackling industry topics such as itinerary evolution, artificial intelligence in tourism, environmental innovation and the role of local communities in shaping cruise experiences.

The program was highlighted by an opening session that focused on the future of cruise itineraries in the Mediterranean.

The panel brought together leaders such as Giora Israel, president of Giora Israel LLC; Crystal Morgan from Seabourn; Simone Frontini from Costa Cruises; and Mark Robinson from BC Tours.

Other topics discussed included artificial intelligence, cruise experience and sustainable operations, with speakers from MSC Cruises, Carnival Corporation, Orient Express and Ponant, as well as representatives from various ports in the Mediterranean.

The assembly also had a session focusing on port infrastructure, with panelists from Carnival UK, MedCruise, Corsica Ports, Marella Cruises, Cabo Verde Ports and Cruise Saudi.

On the final day of the event, attendees had the opportunity to explore Cartagena through a selection of tailored shore excursions, MedCruise said.

“These excursions offered a memorable conclusion to the Assembly, combining relaxation, discovery, and a deeper appreciation of the host region’s rich maritime and cultural legacy,” the association said.