HX Expeditions Completes Refurbishment For Spitsbergen

HX Expeditions announced the completion of a multi-million refurbishment of the Spitsbergen.

According to a press release, the ship is now sailing with enhanced guest spaces such as a new bistro and a state-of-the-art science center.

The Spitsbergen also debuted HX’s updated Indigo Blue and Sand livery, which is currently being added to the company’s fleet.

According to HX, the overhaul is part of a seven-million-euro investment in Spitsbergen and fleet mate Fram that is aimed at improving comfort, accessibility and operational efficiency.

After undergoing the refurbishment, the Spitsbergen recently welcomed guests back for a summer season in the Arctic. The 220-guest ship is then set to return to Norway for a winter season sailing in HX’s homeland.

As part of the company’s new Ultimate Norway – Arctic Expedition under the Northern Lights itinerary, the ship will offer seven-night expeditions that sail beyond the Arctic Circle between January and March 2026.

The Spitsbergen now features Brygga Bistro, a new informal, brasserie-style dining concept located on Deck 5.

According to HX, the venue serves high-quality snacks and light meals during three daily windows: mid-morning, afternoon and late evening.

Brygga offers guests a more flexible and relaxed dining alternative, the company added, and is part of HX’s fleetwide all-inclusive offering, which became standard across all ships in November 2024.

“By offering a seamless, high-quality alternative to traditional dining hours, Brygga enhances the onboard atmosphere, bringing comfort and accessibility to guests in a way that feels natural and refined,” said Stefan Engl, vice president of hotel operations at HX.

The ship’s newly added Science Center was designed as the heart of the onboard guest experience, HX said, reflecting the brand’s focus on science and education.

The venue supports discovery and hands-on learning with interactive screens, flexible lecture space, a small library and dedicated workstations, the company added.

“Last year alone, our program supported 32 research projects, 1,911 guest-scientist cruise nights, and more than 30,000 citizen science submissions,” said Dr. Verena Meraldi, HX’s chief scientist.

“The new Science Center aboard Spitsbergen will allow us to deepen that impact—especially around Svalbard, one of the most climate-sensitive and scientifically significant areas in the world,” she added.

The space is also said to offer an interpreter system for multilingual talks, improving accessibility for international guests.

Other areas of the ship that underwent updates include the Explorer Lounge & Bar, which now offers a refreshed interior with updated seating.

The space also introduced HX’s new Signature Cocktail Range, a collection of 14 handcrafted drinks inspired by the company’s pole-to-pole itineraries.

In addition to guest-facing spaces, crew areas and dining facilities have been expanded.

Newly refurbished ADA-compliant bathrooms and interpretation systems were also added for improved inclusivity and access across the ship.