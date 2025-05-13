HX’s Spitsbergen Resumes Service After Refurbishment

The Spitsbergen recently resumed service for HX Expeditions in Northern Europe after undergoing a major refurbishment at the Astilleros de Santander S.A.U. drydock in Spain.

According to the company, the 220-guest vessel underwent a series of enhancements aimed at increasing guests’ comfort and accessibility, as well as operational efficiency.

The updates include the addition of a new Science Center for enrichment activities, a refreshed design being introduced in the Explorer Bar, and the debut of a bistro concept.

Brygge Bistro will offer guests a selection of snacks throughout the day, as well as a special menu of beverages, HX explained.

The Spitsbergen also saw an update to its staterooms, with all Polar category cabins receiving new bathrooms.

Other changes included ADA adaptations to restrooms and public areas, as well as new interpreter setups to allow guests to listen to science and educational talks in multiple languages.

Crew areas and dining facilities were expanded for greater comfort and well-being, HX said.

The Spitsbergen also introduced HX Expeditions’ new livery, which features an indigo blue hull highlighted by sand tones.

According to the company, the colors reflect its new identity and feature a palette inspired by marine wildlife, including Pearl, Sand and Arctic White.

HX’s CEO Gebhard Rainer, said that the investment in the ship represents the company’s “commitment to delivering world-class expedition experiences.”

“From enhanced public spaces to a stronger focus on science and education, these upgrades will elevate every aspect of the journey,” he explained in a press release.

After completing its shipyard stay, the Spitsbergen welcomed guests back in early April for its summer season in Northern Europe.

The deployment includes a series of eight- to 14-night expeditions to the British Isles, Scandinavia, Iceland and the Arctic.

Itineraries include a two-week circumnavigation cruise of Svalbard that sails from Longyearbyen to Ny-Ålesund Nordaustlandet Island, Edgeøya and more.