Holland America’s Westerdam Crosses into the Arctic Circle

Holland America Line’s Westerdam marked a significant milestone on June 20 as it crossed into the Arctic Circle during its special 28-night Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice cruise.

Departing from Seattle on June 8 and returning on July 6, the voyage offers guests a unique long cruise with port calls in Sitka, Dutch Harbor, Nome, Kodiak, Haines, and more.

A key moment occurred at 10:00 a.m. on June 20 when guests gathered at the bow to celebrate crossing into the Arctic Circle on Summer Solstice. The Arctic Circle is an invisible line that marks the southernmost point where the midnight sun can be seen, according to Holland America Line.

Westerdam’s Captain Eric van der Wal closely monitored satellite imagery and ice forecasts. The captain and his staff made real-time decisions, interpreting cloudy satellite images and shifting ice patterns. Fortunately, the ice began to dissipate just in time, allowing Westerdam to safely chart her course northward.

“As we crossed into the Arctic Circle beneath the endless summer sky, it wasn’t just a line on a map—we hope it will be a memory for our Holland America Line guests that shines as brightly as the midnight sun,” said Captain Eric van der Wal.

To commemorate the crossing, the ship’s horn sounded, guests gathered at the bow for a photo opportunity, and mingled with officers and crew.

Each guest received a commemorative certificate to mark the occasion.