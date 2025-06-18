Here Are All the Changes Coming to Celebrity’s Solstice Class

Celebrity Cruises announced a major refurbishment program that will see its Solstice-class ships undergoing significant enhancements.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key changes coming to the series of vessels, which includes the Celebrity Solstice, the Celebrity Equinox, the Celebrity Eclipse, the Celebrity Silhouette and the Celebrity Reflection.

Celebrity Barcade

Replacing the ship’s nightclub, the Celebrity Barcade is described by the company as a new, elevated sports bar.

The space is perfect for watching and playing games, Celebrity said, and offers multiple screens for broadcasting sporting events, as well as billiards, darts and retro board games.

Boulevard Lounge and Bar

The Boulevard Lounge will take over the area occupied by Celebrity Central.

According to Celebrity, the new lounge will also serve as an entertainment venue with interactive daytime programming, new game shows, candlelit concerts and dueling piano shows.

The cabaret-inspired lounge will be complemented by the Boulevard Bar, which is located steps away and serves handcrafted cocktails.

Trattoria Rossa

The Solstice Class is also seeing updates to its dining experiences with the addition of new specialty venues, including Trattoria Rossa.

Replacing Qsine at Silk Harvest, the restaurant is described as an “Italian hideaway that blends opulence with modern design.”

The menu is highlighted by tableside preparations of dishes inspired by Italian classics, including fresh pasta and more.

Fine Cut Steakhouse

After debuting onboard the company’s Edge series, Fine Cut Steakhouse is also coming to Solstice-class ships.

Taking over the space currently used by Tuscan Grille, the upscale dining venue serves a premium menu that includes 30-day dry-aged steaks and fresh seafood.

Sunset Park and Expanded Sunset Bar

Replacing The Lawn Club, Sunset Park is said to have been designed to transform the top deck of the Solstice-class vessels.

According to Celebrity, the new outdoor venue will offer a half-acre of “unparalleled views, elevated cuisine, refreshing cocktails, lawn games and open-air concerts.”

While the nearby Sunset Bar is set to be expanded, the new park will also offer new private cabanas.

Reimagined Retreat

Celebrity said that guests staying at The Retreat will take advantage of a “completely reimagined” experience.

In addition to an all-new exclusive sun deck, the VIP suite enclave will offer a redesignated private lounge and enhanced staterooms.

Enhanced Accommodations

According to Celebrity, the ships will offer enhanced accommodations with upgrades to every stateroom onboard.

The AquaClass staterooms will undergo some of the most significant updates, debuting new spa-inspired elements, including massaging showerheads, aromatherapy diffusers, in-room yoga mats and a pillow menu.

Four new cabin categories are also debuting, including Panoramic Infinite Veranda Suite, Deluxe Panoramic Oceanview Suite, Panoramic Ocean View Suite and Deluxe Panoramic Ocean View.