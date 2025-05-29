Celebrity Unveils $250 Million Solstice-Class Upgrades

Celebrity Cruises is investing more than $250 million to modernize its Solstice-class vessels, starting with Celebrity Solstice in March 2026.

The company said guests can look forward to eight new experiences, including four new-to-sea spaces, and many redesigned favorites.

Innovations include reinvented outdoor escapes with enhanced views, new restaurants and entertainment designed to create moments of connection with loved ones, as well as a redesigned stay with all new stateroom categories and ship-wide stateroom upgrades.

“Our Solstice Series ships represent the best of classic cruising, and now we’re elevating this vacation experience even further by adding brand new experiences and enhancements at every turn,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Guests will enjoy more ways to explore and restore, all while staying true to what made our guests fall in love with these ships in the first place.”

Highlights:

Boulevard Lounge – Good times and glamorous vibes will take center stage at this brand-new, intimate entertainment venue. With always-on programming, from interactive daytime activities like new game shows and trivia to elevated evenings of candlelit concerts and dueling pianos, this cabaret-inspired lounge offers a dramatic new take on showtime.

Boulevard Bar – Just steps away from the lounge, guests can pull up a seat for handcrafted cocktails before or after the show—or both.

Celebrity Barcade – Guests should bring their A-game to this new, elevated sports bar, the perfect place to both watch and play games. Guests can catch their favorite sports teams from multiple screens positioned so well they’ll never miss a pass; or challenge their friends to a round of billiards, darts, or their favorite retro board game.

Trattoria Rossa – Step into an Italian hideaway that blends opulence with modern design to experience a restaurant that bursts with charm from every corner. The perfect setting to reignite date night, guests will have a front row seat to the action with authentic tableside preparations of dishes inspired by Italian classics, including fresh pasta made from scratch daily.

Fine Cut Steakhouse – The Forbes Travel Guide-rated, Edge Series favorite steakhouse will bring upscale dining with service that’s elevated to an art form. There’s something for everyone at Fine Cut Steakhouse, which offers 30-day dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, the elevated service Celebrity is known for, and elegance at every turn.

In addition is Sunset Park, transforming the top deck of Celebrity Solstice, where guests can enjoy unparalleled views from this half acre outdoor oasis. Plus, with elevated cuisine, refreshing cocktails, lawn games, open-air concerts and more, a day at the park never looked so good.

Celebrity noted all staterooms will be refreshed, and four new categories will be added: the Panoramic Infinite Veranda Suite, Deluxe Panoramic Oceanview Suite, Panoramic Ocean View Suite and Deluxe Panoramic Ocean View.

Bow to stern enhancements also include a design refresh to more venues: Café Al Bacio, Cellar Masters, World Class Bar, Martini Bar, Pool Bar, Passport Bar, Blu – exclusive to AquaClass guests, Luminae – exclusive to guests of The Retreat, the Fitness Center and Camp at Sea.