Explora Journeys Adds Booking Offer for Summer

Explora Journeys is introducing a limited-time offer for bookings made between June 23 and July 15, 2025, the company announced in a press release.

According to the MSC Group’s luxury lifestyle brand, the initiative is a response to the continued rise in spontaneous travel planning and a growing preference for flexible holidays.

The Unique Summer Special is designed to inspire travelers to embark on the company’s cruises with exceptional added value, Explora explained.

Whether seeking a last-minute summer escape or planning a voyage later in the season, guests can enjoy onboard credits of up to $1,000 or 1,000 euros per suite.

The exclusive offer applies to all of the company’s upcoming sailings in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and the Caribbean and is available across all markets.

Guests will be able to enjoy credits of $200 (or 200 euros) per person when booking an Ocean Suite. For bookings on Ocean Penthouses, passengers will receive $350 (or 350 euros) credits per person.

Passengers booking an Ocean Residence will get $500 (or 500 euros) of onboard credit per person.

According to Explora, the credit can be used towards enriching experiences, including shore excursions, spa treatment, onboard activities and fine dining.

“At Explora Journeys, we believe travel is about more than simply reaching a destination — it’s about the meaningful experiences and connections made along the way. As we see a growing trend towards spontaneous travel and last-minute escapes, our Unique Summer Special gives guests the freedom to embrace the moment and create lasting memories,” Global President of Explora Journeys Anna Nash said.

“Whether through immersive cultural encounters, restorative wellness rituals, or remarkable culinary moments, each journey offers something truly unforgettable. With our ships designed as destinations in their own right, every moment on board becomes an invitation to discover, unwind and be inspired,” she added.

Explora’s current summer season includes the Explora I and the Explora II offering itineraries in Europe.

According to the company, the deployment of the vessels is highlighted by visits to destinations in the Western Mediterranean and the Aegean.