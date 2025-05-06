Explora I Returns to Europe for Summer Season in Mediterranean

The Explora I recently returned to Europe for its second consecutive summer season in the Mediterranean.

After completing a winter season in the Caribbean, the Explora Journeys vessel embarked on a trans-Atlantic crossing on April 2, 2025.

The 16-night repositioning voyage sailed from Miami to Barcelona and included visits to destinations in Bermuda, the Azores, Portugal and Spain.

Upon arriving at its Spanish homeport, the Explora I kicks off a series of seven- to 21-night cruises that sail to a wide range of ports of call in Southern Europe.

The schedule features itineraries to the Greek Isles and the Adriatic, such as a 14-night cruise sailing from Piraeus in July.

In addition to traditional cruise destinations, the roundtrip voyage sails to off-the-beaten-path ports of call, including Nydri in Greece, Fiskardo in Cephalonia, Marmaris in Turkey and Rovinj in Croatia.

Other ports in the Eastern Mediterranean set to be visited by the Explora I include Kavala in Greece, Istanbul in Turkey and Kotor in Montenegro.

The 922-guest vessel is set to offer itineraries in the Western Mediterranean as well, sailing to destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Malta.

Highlighted ports of call in the area include Puerto Santo Stefano in Italy’s Toscana region, as well as Monte Carlo in Monaco.

Concluding its European season, the Explora I embarks on a repositioning cruise to Miami in late October ahead of a winter schedule in the Caribbean.

After entering service for Explora Journeys in 2024, the Explora II is also set to spend the summer season cruising in the Mediterranean.

The ship offers seven- to 21-night cruises from Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Monaco and Valencia between April and November 2025.

After welcoming two ships to its fleet in the last three years, Explora is taking delivery of a third ship in 2026 with the Explora III.