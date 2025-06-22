Disney Reveals New Merchandise Onboard Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line Singapore revealed merchandise that will be available on the new Disney Adventure cruise ship.

The company shared a post on Instagram showcasing travel-themed merchandise, including a shirt, bag, hat, utensils and pouches with colorful Disney prints, among others.

The post highlighted different combinations, including an all-over print of the cruise ship and Mickey and friends wearing cruise outfits.

DCL News Today said that the reveal includes more Duffy merchandise, which will be available at Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever Duffy and Friends Shop.

Another highlighted outfit is for the “explorer at heart,” featuring National Geographic merchandise from the ship’s Nat Geo store. The combination includes a teal shirt, gray shorts, a crossbody bag, a bucket hat and a black backpack.

The Disney Adventure will set off on its maiden voyage out of Singapore on December 15, 2025.