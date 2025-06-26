Costa Fortuna Arrives in Eastern Mediterranean for Summer Season

The Costa Fortuna recently arrived in Piraeus to kick off its summer season in the Eastern Mediterranean.

After completing a spring season in the Canary Islands and Western Europe, the Costa Cruises vessel docked at its new homeport on June 13, 2025.

The ship is now scheduled to offer a series of seven-night cruises that also depart from the Turkish port of Istanbul.

Focusing on the Greek Islands, the ship’s regular itineraries feature visits to Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion, as well as Kos and Mykonos.

The cruises are highlighted by extended visits to Piraeus, with the Costa Fortuna leaving the port near Greece’s capital city of Athens only at 11 PM.

The 103,000-ton ship continues to sail in the Eastern Mediterranean through late September, when it returns to the Western Mediterranean for a fall season that features 14-night cruises departing from Spain, France and Italy.

In December, the 2003-built vessel repositions to the Canary Islands for a winter season offering itineraries in the region.

Sailing from St. Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the itineraries also include visits to Funchal in Portugal’s Madeira Island.

Extending through early April, the deployment will be followed by farewell seasons in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean in 2026.

After being sold by Costa Cruises, the Fortuna is scheduled to leave the company’s fleet later next year.

Like two of its former fleet mates, the ex-Costa Classica and the ex-Costa Atlantica, the vessel was acquired by Margaritaville at Sea.

While additional details of the plans for the ship are still to be announced, the Fortuna will bring the company for a third homeport in the United States.

The 2,720-guest ship is expected to undergo a major refurbishment, which will add Margaritaville’s signature venues and look, before welcoming the company’s guests in late 2026.