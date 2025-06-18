Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Costa Fascinosa Arrives in Eastern Mediterranean for Summer

Costa Fascinosa

The Costa Fascinosa recently repositioned to the Eastern Mediterranean to kick off its summer season in the region.

After spending the past winter in the Southern Caribbean, the Costa Cruises vessel is now set to offer a series of weeklong cruises to Italy, Greece and Malta.

The seven-night itineraries depart from three ports: Catania in Sicily, Taranto in Southern Italy and Piraeus in Athens’ metropolitan area.

For the first cruise of the season, the Costa Fascinosa sailed from Catania on June 7, 2025.

In addition to Taranto and Piraeus, the initial sailing also included visits to Mykonos, Argostoli and Valletta.

The ship is also set to visit Katakolon on select sailings of the season, which extends through late September.

The Costa Fascinosa was initially set to make visits to Santorini as part of its summer deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

However, Costa informed guests in October 2024 that the calls were being replaced with other destinations in an effort to diversify itineraries.

The company also said that the change was aimed at enhancing accessibility as Piraeus, one of the ports that replaced Santorini, was set to become a third homeport for the cruise.

“Santorini continues to be featured regularly on the Costa Deliziosa and Costa Fortuna itineraries for summer 2025,” the company added.

After completing its deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Costa Fascinosa is set to offer a series of short cruises to Malta, Sicily, Tunisia and Southern Italy.

The unique three- and four-night cruises sail from Palermo and Naples and feature visits to Tunis and Valletta.

Before returning to the Caribbean in December, the 3,012-guest ship is also set to offer weeklong cruises in the Western Mediterranean.

In addition to the Fascinosa, Costa is deploying the Costa Fortuna and the Costa Deliziosa in the Eastern Mediterranean this year.

