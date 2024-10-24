Costa Ship Drops Visits to Santorini in 2025

Costa Cruises is dropping most of the planned visits to Santorini from the 2025 itineraries of the Costa Fascinosa.

Offering seven-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean throughout the summer, the 3,012-guest ship saw over 15 visits to the Greek island being canceled.

Instead of Santorini, the Costa Fascinosa is now scheduled to visit different destinations in Greece, Costa informed guests via an email statement.

“Our goal is to diversify and enhance the accessibility of our itineraries. Specifically, we have added Athens to the Costa Fascinosa itinerary, which is not only a very interesting transit port, but it can also serve as a homeport for various source markets,” the company said in a statement.

“Additionally, we also included one more destination to the itinerary, Argostoli (Kefalonia), following our guests’ interest in exploring more of Greece,” the company continued. “The updated itinerary, featuring Mykonos, Catania (Sicily), Taranto (Apulia), Malta, Athens, and Argostoli (Kefalonia), has proven to be very appealing according to customer surveys. Accessibility has been further improved with a third homeport (Athens, alongside Catania and Taranto). Santorini continues to be featured regularly on the Costa Deliziosa and Costa Fortuna itineraries for summer 2025”.

With the changes, the vessel’s deployment now includes a single visit to Santorini, which is scheduled for May 25, 2025.

The call is part of a 14-night cruise to Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean that sails from Spain, Italy and France.

Sailing from Piraeus and Istanbul, the Fortuna offers a series of regular seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands and Turkey.

The Deliziosa sails from Venice and Trieste for week-long itineraries that combine destinations in the Adriatic and the Aegean.

With the Greek government planning to tackle overtourism in some of its most popular destinations, Santorini may see the introduction of a visit tax starting in 2025.

Along with Mykonos, the destination is also expected to adopt plans to regulate the number of cruise calls in the future.