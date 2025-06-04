Celebrity Cruises Informs Guests of Stateroom Upgrades

Celebrity Cruises is informing guests embarking on the Celebrity Solstice after March 2026 of changes set to be introduced in the ship’s stateroom categories.

“Early next year, our ship will be going through a revitalization that will renew the look and feel of some of our incredible stateroom offerings and reimagine amazing spaces and venues onboard,” the company said in a statement shared with booked passengers.

“As a result, some stateroom categories will be upgraded,” Celebrity continued, noting that some passengers who booked Concierge Class staterooms may travel in AquaClass cabins.

“The rate you paid for your current stateroom will remain unchanged, so you can enjoy this upgraded stateroom at no extra cost,” the company added in its letter to affected guests.

In addition to traveling in a newly refreshed cabin, the passengers will also enjoy AquaClass additional services and amenities.

According to Celebrity, the category’s cabins will be equipped with spa-inspired elements, including massaging showerheads, aromatherapy diffusers and in-room yoga mats.

Guests sailing in this category can also take advantage of complimentary access to a new Relaxation Lounge at The Spa.

As the first Solstice-class ship undergoing a refit as part of Celebrity’s new $250-million revitalization program, the Celebrity Solstice is set to enter drydock in March 2026.

In addition to new stateroom categories, the 2008-built ship will see the introduction of several new venues.

According to the company, guests can look forward to eight new experiences, including four new-to-sea spaces.

Among the features being added are a new elevated sports bar and arcade, the Celebrity Barcade, and the cabaret-inspired Boulevard Lounge.

The Lawn Club is also being transformed into the Sunset Park, which is described by Celebrity as a “half-acre outdoor oasis” that offers outdoor concerts, lawn games and more.

The 2,850-guest vessel is getting new dining venues as well, with the debut of the Trattoria Rossa, a new Italian specialty restaurant, and Fine Cut, a steakhouse that was first introduced by Edge-class ships.