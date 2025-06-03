Carnival Celebrates Journeys Cruise to Greenland

The Carnival Pride has arrived in Greenland as part of its Carnival Journeys cruise which departed Baltimore in late May.

Sailing roundtrip from Maryland, the 14-night voyage originally included visits to Nanortalik and Qaqortoq.

Weather conditions in the region, however, led to itinerary changes, as Carnival warned in a statement shared with guests during embarkation.

“We are sharing the steps that are being taken to ensure your comfort and safety throughout the voyage,” the company said at the time.

“In areas along our intended route, there is a significant presence of sea ice which could impact the itinerary,” Carnival added.

Instead of visiting the planned ports of call in Greenland, the ship sailed to Nuuk for an overnight call starting on May 31.

Before arriving at the port, the Carnival Pride also offered scenic cruising at the Godthåb Gulf, Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald said.

“I’m so happy for all of the guests that they got to see these majestic scenes. And I’m also really happy for the crew,” he added in a social media post.

In addition to Nuuk, the Carnival Pride’s Journeys cruise to Greenland also includes visits to destinations in Canada.

Before returning to Baltimore, the 2001-built ship is scheduled to sail to Sydney, Corner Brook and Saint Anthony.

The vessel is now set to return to Greenland as part of a similar Carnival Journeys itinerary set to depart from Maryland in mid-August 2025.

A second 14-night sailing to the region is set to take place onboard the Carnival Pride in 2026.

As part of its year-round schedule out of Baltimore, the Spirit-class ship also offers a series of seven-night cruises to Bermuda and the Bahamas, as well as longer cruises to the Caribbean.

The schedule is highlighted by a 14-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean in November 2025, which will feature visits to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao and more.