Carnival Warns Guests of Sea Ice as Pride Sails to Greenland

Ahead of the ship’s Carnival Journeys to Greenland and Canada, Carnival Cruise Line warned guests aboard the Carnival Pride about sea ice conditions in the North Atlantic.

After sailing from Baltimore on Sunday, the ship is currently offering a 14-night cruise that includes planned visits to five destinations in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and South Greenland.

“Captain Vito Giacalone and the entire Carnival Pride team are looking forward to welcoming you aboard for a voyage that will take you to the majestic landscapes of Greenland and Canada,” the company said in a statement issued one day before the ship’s departure.

“We are sharing the steps that are being taken to ensure your comfort and safety throughout the voyage,” Carnival continued.

“At present, in areas along our intended route, there is a significant presence of sea ice which could impact the itinerary.”

The Carnival Pride is currently set to visit Nanortalik and Qaqortoq before continuing its cruise with visits to Saint Anthony, Corner Brook and Sydney.

“With support and guidance from our Fleet Operations Center, Captain Giacalone has been closely monitoring real-time sea conditions and weather forecasts for the region. He has much practice sailing the waters in the area, but he will also have experienced local pilots from Greenland on board,” Carnival added.

“Should any changes be necessary, Captain Giacalone will communicate them promptly. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we navigate this remarkable part of the world,” the company continued.

In a social media update, Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald said that the company will see “how the situation will unfold.”

“But for now, the brilliant Captain Vito will do his very best to make sure guests get to Greenland where the locals are ready to welcome them,” he said.

“There is no better captain to do this than my friend Captain Vito, but he will never ever put the ship’s safety in jeopardy,” Heald added.