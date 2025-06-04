Carnival Cancels Cruises Due to Rescheduled Drydock

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling a series of cruises onboard the Carnival Conquest due to a drydock rescheduling.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailings set to depart from PortMiami between Jan. 5 and Jan. 26, 2026, will no longer go ahead.

“We have to reschedule Carnival Conquest’s drydock to January 2026, and we are sorry to inform you that the above cruises, including yours, have been cancelled,” the company said to affected passengers.

Sailing from Miami on a year-round basis, the Carnival Conquest was scheduled to offer three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas during the cancellation timeframe.

“We have a variety of alternatives and are confident you will find another Carnival cruise that is filled with an equal amount of fun,” the company continued.

Affected guests are being offered the option of transferring their bookings to a comparable sailing in similar accommodations.

Cruise rates will be protected, and a maximum of $100 per cabin will be posted to guests’ accounts as a gesture of appreciation.

Guests who do not wish to reschedule their cruises will receive a full refund of their cruise fares and any pre-purchased items.

Carnival is also offering up to $200 per person for guests with independent air travel who incur non-refundable air expenses and/or change fees.

If they wish to reschedule, passengers must call Carnival’s Guest Services Department by June 10, 2025.

“We sincerely apologize for this change and thank you for understanding. We look forward to having you sail with us,” Carnival added in the statement, which was signed by the company’s VP Guest Services – Contact Center, Colleen Oliverio.

In related news, three Carnival ships underwent drydocks so far this year, including the Carnival Sunshine, the Carnival Spirit and the Carnival Miracle.

A fourth ship, the Carnival Valor, is currently undergoing routine maintenance and technical work at the Navantia shipyard in Navantia, Spain.