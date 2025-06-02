Cairo Hosts Cruise Egypt Forum for the First Time

Zaiton announced in a press release that Cairo has hosted the Cruise Egypt Forum – Egypt’s Maritime Tourism Conference for the first time on June 1, 2025.

The event aimed to maximize Egypt’s geographical and historical assets and activate the goals of its 2030 Sustainable Tourism Vision.

Mohamed Gamal, chairman of the organizing committee and assistant general manager of GAC Egypt, said: “Cruise Egypt Forum is not built on the concept of showcasing opportunities alone. It is based on re-engineering the maritime tourism landscape in Egypt in line with global market shifts.”

“We are working to establish a modern operating model that leverages our port infrastructure, streamlines processes and connects our tourism routes with active international networks,” added Gamal.

“Our strategic vision is to position Egypt as a leading player on the global cruise map, not merely a destination to receive ships but a nation that offers a deeply cultural and immersive experience, from port arrival to the heart of Egyptian identity.”

Jassem Zaiton, director of ZAITON and technical advisor to the forum, said: “What we are witnessing is not merely a specialized event but a strategic repositioning of the cruise industry in the region. Egypt possesses all the elements to become a central point of convergence between East and West. Today, Egypt also possesses the vision, the political will and the necessary tools.”

“In preparing for the forum, we designed an intellectual and operational agenda centered on integration between infrastructure, innovation and international cooperation,” added Zaiton.

“This forum establishes the foundation for future alliances, innovative routes and partnerships that go beyond convention; this is exactly what the region needs to claim its place in the global cruise economy.”

The press release said that the event hosted global and regional cruise industry leaders, international decision-makers, government officials, economic institutions, as well as stakeholders from transport, tourism and logistics sectors.