Cairo to Host Cruise Egypt Forum

Cairo is preparing to host the inaugural Cruise Egypt Forum, themed “Navigate Egyptian Legacy.” The event will take place from June 1 to 2, 2025.

The event aims to open new horizons for the local tourism industry and support the implementation of the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism 2030.

Organized under the auspices and participation of the Suez Canal Authority, with the support of partners from the Gulf region and Europe, the forum will welcome stakeholders such as:

top executives from leading cruise operators

representatives of international tourism and port companies

senior government officials, and

global experts in tourism and maritime transport.

The forum comes as the country aims to expand its tourism vision. Under Egypt’s Vision 2030, Egypt aims to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2028, with a targeted annual growth rate of 25 to 30 percent. Cruise tourism has emerged as one of the most promising and fastest-growing sectors.

The forum is the first event of its kind in Egypt, dedicated to the cruise tourism sector, and aims to position Egypt as a key stop on international cruise routes.

The event will highlight key investment opportunities in developing ports and islands and supporting services for maritime tourism.

Interactive sessions will bring together representatives from the public and private sectors, including cruise lines, port developers, marine agencies and logistics companies, to discuss steps for enhancing Egypt’s cruise infrastructure and streamlining travel and port procedures.

The agenda includes a cultural tour of Cairo, including visits to the Grand Egyptian Museum and Khan El Khalili.

The forum will also serve as a platform for presenting new ideas for marketing Egypt as a top cruise destination and launching integrated travel programs that link sea journeys with on-land exploration.