Aurora Expeditions Starts 2025 Season in Arctic

The Greg Mortimer recently kicked off Aurora Expeditions’ 2025 season in Northern Europe and the Arctic.

The 2019-built expedition ship arrived at the Scottish port of Edinburgh on May 5, 2025 after repositioning from Antarctica.

The ship then embarked on an 11-night expedition cruise to Scotland and Iceland, which sailed to the Hebrides archipelago.

Before arriving in Reykjavik, the voyage visited remote locations in the region, including the Isle of Eigg, Mousa and Papa Westray.

The 160-passenger vessel is now offering a series of expedition cruises to the Arctic, which include sailings to Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland and the Northwest Passage.

Among the itineraries being offered by the Greg Mortimer during the season is the 12-day “Svalbard Odyssey.”

According to Aurora, the expedition allows guests to explore the best of the Norwegian archipelago while visiting fjords and glaciers.

Passengers will also have opportunities to witness wildlife, including polar bears, reindeer, walrus and seals. Planned ports of call include Moffen Island, Alkefjellet, Bellsund and Kapp Lee.

In addition to Northern Europe and the Arctic, Aurora also offered a spring season in the Mediterranean this year onboard the Sylvia Earle.

Offering the company’s Vantage Explorations product, the 130-guest ship sailed to destinations in Spain, Morocco, Italy, France and Portugal between late April and early June.

The ship is now on its way to the Arctic to offer expeditions to Svalbard, Greenland and Iceland, along with the Greg Mortimer.

The Sylvia Earle is also scheduled to offer a 29-night Northwest Passage before ending its schedule in the region in late September.

While both vessels reposition to Antarctica for the winter, Aurora is set to take delivery of its third ship later this year.

Currently under construction in China, the Douglas Mawson embarks on its maiden season in December, offering expeditions to the South Pacific, Australia and East Antarctica.