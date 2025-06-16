Asuka Cruises Rolls Out Deployment for 2025-26

Asuka Cruises recently announced the deployment of its two ships for the second half of 2025 and early 2026.

According to the website of the Japan-based cruise line, bookings for the new cruise program opened in late May and include nearly 50 cruises.

Set to enter service in late July, the new Asuka III will offer 53 itineraries between October 2025 and January 2026, including a special ten-night cruise to celebrate the New Year.

Sailing roundtrip from Yokohama, the voyage will feature visits to Guam and Saipan, in addition to six days at sea.

The Asuka III is also set to offer four- to 12-night cruises departing from Kobe, Osaka and Nagoya during this timeframe.

One of the highlights of the schedule is the “Autumn Cruise Around Japan,” which sails roundtrip from Yokohama in late October.

The fall foliage voyage circumnavigates Honshu as part of a 12-night itinerary that sails to six destinations, including Miyako, Moji and Shodoshima.

Asuka said that the ship’s cruises “allow each customer to spend their time in their own style, based on their travel purpose and preferences.”

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Asuka III recently arrived in Japan after a two-month delivery voyage.

Upon completing its final world cruise this July, the Asuka II is set to offer 25 cruises starting on October 5, 2025.

According to the company, the lineup includes a series of two- to ten-night itineraries tailored for each season.

The 1990-built vessel will sail from a wide range of homeports in Japan, including Yokohama, Osaka, Kobe and Hakata.

To celebrate the New Year at sea, the Asuka II will sail from Kobe for a ten-night cruise to Taiwan that features visits to Keelung and Kaohsiung.

Other highlights of the season include a series of themed cruises that will see sailings focused on culinary experiences, music and more.