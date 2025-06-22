American Cruise Lines Opens 2025 Cruise Season in New England

American Cruise Lines (ACL) recently opened its 2025 cruise season in New England, the company announced in a press release.

With five ships sailing in the region, ACL will offer a series of eight- to 16-day cruises that explore destinations in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York.

Nine individual itineraries will be offered, with ships departing from New York City, Boston, Providence and Portland.

“American’s cruises highlight the scenic shorelines, seaside villages, and harbors that have made New England a world-famous destination, and one that is best experienced from the water,” the company stated.

Similar to its river cruises, the brand’s coastal voyages are 100 percent domestic and visit only U.S. ports, American added, allowing passengers to skip flights and drive straight to the vessels.

The season, which also marks the debut of the new American Pioneer, includes itineraries to 20 destinations in the country.

After passing sea trials recently, the new 130-passenger ship welcomed its first guests in Boston on June 21, 2025.

According to American, the season highlights its continued growth, which enters a new chapter with the debut of three additional vessels over the next 16 months.

The company’s product includes locally inspired food choices, including lobster bakes, as well as guided shoreside experiences.

Some of the sailings also offer included pre-cruise hotel stays, while pre-cruise packages are available for cruises departing from all homeports.

American’s season includes the 11-day New England Explorer cruises, the eight-day Cape Codder itinerary, the nine-day Maine Coast and Harbors cruise, the eight-day Hudson River Summer Classic itinerary, and more.

Once summer concludes, American is also set to offer fall foliage cruises in New England and the Hudson River, with itineraries sailing from New York City, Albany and Portland between September and October.