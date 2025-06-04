Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Alma Cruises Shuts Down

Ocean Victory

Alma Cruises has announced it has ceased operations, citing a “unilateral and unjustified termination of the charter contract by the ship’s owner.”

The Spanish start up had chartered the Ocean Victory for summer cruising in the Mediterranean, but ran into trouble just a few weeks into its first season.

“Surprisingly, the ship’s owners have withdrawn the vessel to Gibraltar waters, taking all goods and equipment belonging to Alma Cruises,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it s is currently processing all customer and supplier complaints via email at reservas@almacruceros.com.

