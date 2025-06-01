A Look at Princess Cruises’ 2026-27 Deployment

Princess Cruises has confirmed the deployment plans for all of its ships in 2026-27 after revealing plans for the Majestic Princess.

While most of the company’s capacity will be concentrated in the Caribbean, the premium brand is also set to operate seasons on the West Coast, Asia, Australia, South America and elsewhere.

Cruise Industry News looks at the company’s plans for the 2026-27 winter season, which also includes a world voyage onboard the Coral Princess.

Caribbean and Bahamas

Ships: Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, Sun Princess and Star Princess

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale, San Juan and Port Canaveral

Most of Princess Cruises’ fleet will sail in the Caribbean during the 2026-27 winter season. The company’s lineup in the region includes its two newest ships, the Star Princess and the Sun Princess.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, San Juan and Port Canaveral, Princess mostly offers seven-night-plus itineraries that feature visits to a wide range of destinations in the Caribbean.

The company’s itineraries also include visits to Princess Cays, a private destination on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera.

West Coast and Hawaii

Ships: Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess

Homeports: Los Angeles and San Francisco

Three Princess ships are scheduled to spend the 2026-27 winter season sailing from ports on the West Coast.

The Discovery Princess and the Emerald Princess offer itineraries to Baja, the Mexican Riviera and Hawaii while the Ruby Princess sails similar itineraries from San Francisco.

Australia and New Zealand

Ships: Grand Princess and Royal Princess

Homeports: Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland

Princess Cruises is deploying two ships in Australia and New Zealand: the Grand Princess and the Royal Princess.

Between late 2026 and early 2027, the vessels will offer departures from Sydney and Brisbane to destinations in New Zealand, the South Pacific islands and the Australian coast. The company is also set to offer a few departures from Auckland during the season.

Southeast Asia and Japan

Ships: Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess

Homeports: Singapore, Tokyo and Yokohama

Doubling Princess’ capacity in the region, the Sapphire Princess will join the Diamond Princess in Asia for the 2026-27 season.

The vessels are set to offer cruises departing from Singapore, Tokyo and Yokohama that sail to destinations in Japan, the Far East and Southeast Asia.

Panama Canal

Ships: Island Princess

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Los Angeles

The Island Princess will operate open-jaw cruises in the Panama Canal during the 2026-27 season. The itineraries sail between the West Coast and Fort Lauderdale and feature full transits of the waterway.

While most of the cruises begin or end in Los Angeles, some sailings will also turn around at the port of San Diego.

South America and Antarctica

Ships: Majestic Princess

Homeports: Buenos Aires and San Antonio

The Majestic Princess will become the largest Princess ship to offer a winter season in South America and Antarctica.

Sailing from ports in Argentina and Chile, the itineraries of the 3,600-guest ship are highlighted by scenic cruising in the Antarctica Peninsula, as well as visits to destinations in Brazil.

World Cruise

Ship: Coral Princess

Homeports: Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles

For the second consecutive winter, the Coral Princess is set to offer Princess Cruises’ World Cruise itinerary.

For the 2026-27 season, the company is planning a 130-night voyage that sails from Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale to destinations in Asia and the Pacific.