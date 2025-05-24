Princess Unveils 2026-27 South America and Antarctica Season

Princess Cruises has unveiled its new 2026-27 South America and Antarctica season aboard the Majestic Princess, now open for sale.

“Our award-winning itineraries to South America and Antarctica highlight a place of raw beauty where Mother Nature truly shines,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises’ chief commercial officer.

“From the natural wildlife, rugged coastlines and unique culture, the ultimate highlight of our upcoming 2026-27 cruise season is our return to Antarctica where we offer our guests the rare chance to visit one of the most remote and awe-inspiring places on earth,” added Thornton.

The company also said that it is a member and operator in the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators and is committed to safe, environmentally responsible private-sector travel to the Antarctic.

Princess added that it is introducing scenic cruising through the Beagle Channel Fjords and Glacier Alley. The November 2026 to January 2027 South America and Antarctica season includes five itineraries and six departures, ranging from 15 to 33 days aboard the Royal-Class Majestic Princess.

The itineraries feature two overnight scenic experiences in the Antarctic Peninsula, as well as 17 destinations in 10 countries: