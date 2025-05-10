Windstar Names Helen Beck Managing Director, Global Commercial

Windstar Cruises announced the appointment of Helen Beck to the newly created position of managing director, global commercial. She will be based in London.

Beck brings over 26 years of cruise industry experience, most recently serving as head of global sales excellence at Explora Journeys. Her previous roles include vice president of international sales and marketing at Crystal Cruises, regional director at Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara, as well as international sales leisure manager at Millennium and Copthorne Hotels.

In her new role, Beck will oversee Windstar’s commercial operations outside of North America, with a focus on building the company’s presence in the UK, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Her responsibilities will include defining global sales and distribution strategies, identifying new partners, establishing international offices, recruiting team members, and supporting the launch of localized websites and booking engines.

“Windstar is undergoing an exciting time of change with new technology, a rebrand and two new ships joining our fleet soon,” said Janet Bava, Windstar’s chief commercial officer. “Helen is coming on board to help leverage this growth further into International markets, and we are very happy to have someone with her skill set join us at this key point in time for the brand.”

The global commercial role is a newly created position at Windstar Cruises, with additional team members expected to be hired as Beck builds the department. Augustus Lonsdale, Windstar’s current head of sales in the UK, will support Beck and continue managing the company’s GSA partnerships, while Dianna Rom, vice president of sales for North America, will collaborate with Beck on key relationships with consortia and national accounts.

“I am truly excited by the opportunity that this new role presents to build on the already solid foundations that Windstar Cruises has across the globe,” said Beck.