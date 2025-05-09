Wartsila Launches Carbon Capture Solution

Wärtsilä has announced that its carbon capture solution is now commercially available to the global maritime industry.

According to its tests, Wärtsilä’s carbon capture solution has been proven to reduce vessel CO2 emissions by up to 70 percent, the company said in a press release.

Håkan Agnevall, president and CEO of Wärtsilä, said: “CCS is a game-changer for the maritime industry, and we are already seeing huge interest in the market for this solution. Ahead of shipping’s net-zero targets, this new technology complements the industry’s ongoing efforts to dramatically reduce emissions from vessels and prevent stranded assets.”

The company said the launch follows the installation of the world’s first full-scale solution onboard Solvang ASA’s Clipper Eris, where the technology captures emissions from all exhaust gas sources.

Earlier this year, Wärtsilä installed its CCS technology onboard the 21,000 m3 ethylene carrier for full-scale testing and optimization. The solution has operated since the Clipper Eris set sail from Singapore in February 2025.

“While the shipping sector continues to explore options for lessening its environmental impact, CCS provides a significant shortcut for achieving meaningful sustainability,” said Edvin Endresen, CEO of Solvang ASA.

“Solvang has been at the forefront of advocating for, and adapting to, new technologies such as CCS for our deep-sea fleet. As one of the more promising solutions for marine decarbonization, it was important for us to team up with an experienced and trusted partner such as Wärtsilä, and we are excited at the potential its CCS offering will bring to our business,” added Endresen.

Wärtsilä has been developing the technology since 2019 and currently operates a research centre and test facility in Moss, Norway, capturing 10 tonnes of CO2 per day from a Wärtsilä marine engine.

Agnevall added: “Collaboration has been key here. To achieve this significant advance in maritime emissions control, it is important to be able to cooperate with like-minded partners such as Solvang ASA. We congratulate them for their vision and support in bringing CCS to their fleet.”