Virgin Showcases Brilliant Lady’s Rojo, Reimagines Festival

Following the news of Rojo by Razzle Dazzle’s launch onboard the Brilliant Lady, Virgin Voyages has showcased the culinary concept’s galley.

Chefs behind Rojo sat with Virgin’s Director of Culinary Development to talk about the new menu in a video, which is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLNr5YO8yMY

The company also announced in a press release that its 2025 Eat and Drink Festival will be reimagined with the overarching theme of “A Taste of Brilliant” as a tribute to its newest ship, launching this September from New York City. The festival is a culinary voyage designed for foodies.

The festival highlights the food and beverage program Virgin Voyages offers, with elements inspired by NYC, Miami, LA and Seattle ports.

According to Virgin, the festival celebrates creativity, innovation and flavors that pay homage to these cities through curated events and experiences.

Virgin said that new for 2025 is a Passport to Flavors guidebook, which includes recipes of some iconic dishes, while the Passport to Drink portion of the guide consists of recipes for the ship’s best cocktails and a chance to win a secret prize if Sailors try them all.

The Galley kiosks will take on the flavors of Brilliant Lady’s homeports. Bento will represent LA with signature flavors through sushi, while the Daily Mix will bring Seattle’s fresh seafood to life with cedar plank salmon and mini Dutch babies.

Burger Bar will bring New York’s eats to the table with crispy reuben rolls and buffalo hot dogs. Miami is represented across The Galley with michelada paletas, leche de tigre ceviche, ham croquettes and mojo marinated pig on the menu, according to the press release.

Also new is the Spirit Master Series Classes, hosted in the Test Kitchen, showcasing what makes the perfect martini or glass of bourbon and scotch.

According to Virgin, each ship offers a different activation: