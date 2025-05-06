V.Ships Leisure Launches Offering for Large Yachts

V.Ships Leisure, part of V.Group, has launched V.Yachts to provide management, crewing and consultancy services to the yacht sector, according to a statement.

The company said this dedicated offering will provide yacht owners with access to in-depth industry expertise, as well as allow them to take advantage of V.’s global scale and reach, to help enhance safety, compliance and efficiency.

V.Yachts will be based in Monaco and will provide an integrated offering of professional services for large yachts, primarily in private use.

With an emphasis on collaborative partnerships, the team at V.Yachts will work with yacht owners to deliver solutions spanning technical management, International Safety Management Code compliance, newbuild and refit project management, crewing, crew travel, digital payment solutions and insurance.

The company noted that having managed yachts for a number of years, the creation of V.Yachts is a natural evolution for V.Ships Leisure and comes in response to growing interest in the yacht sector, involving a rise in operational and maintenance costs, safety concerns, regulatory compliance, crew recruitment and retention challenges as well as demand for a more curated experience.

Speaking on the launch of V.Yachts, Per Bjørnsen, CEO of V.Ships Leisure, said: “The yachting sector has not been immune to wider changes in the marine space, from evolving regulations and safety standards to global logistics challenges. In light of these developments, we’ve seen a real demand for professional services to help owners manage this complexity.

“Our solution for the sector will allow owners to benefit from the best of both our local presence and our global footprint. We’re laser-focused on offering yacht owners what we already do best as a group: operational excellence, backed by decades of experience, international scale and a robust safety culture.”