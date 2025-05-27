Ultramarine Kicks Off Season in the Arctic

Quark Expeditions’ Ultramarine returned to the Northern Hemisphere earlier this month to kick off a summer season in the Arctic.

After spending the past winter in Antarctica, the 2021-built ship is now set to offer expeditions to Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Iceland and Greenland.

The Ultramarine is also set to offer three Northwest Passage expeditions, visiting remote areas of the Canadian High Arctic and Greenland.

The 12- to 16-night expeditions are highlighted by the exploration of Devon, Ellesmere and Axel Heiberg islands, as well as Baffin Bay and Newfoundland.

According to Quark, the Ultramarine is ideally suited to explore these regions due to its twin-engine helicopters and 20 quick-launching zodiacs.

The expeditions allow guests to feel the same sense of wonder experienced by early explorers as they navigated the region’s bays, inlets and channels, the company said.

Other itineraries set to be offered by the 199-passenger ship include Quark’s “Svalbard Explorer” voyage, which is highlighted by opportunities to spot the region’s wildlife.

Guests will also have a chance to hike the tundra and the polar desert, as well as explore glaciers, fjords and icebergs.

As Quark’s first newbuild, the Ultramarine was built at the Brodosplit shipyard in Croatia and welcomed its first guests in 2022.

Designed for polar exploration, the 13,000-ton vessel offers two dining areas, four bars, a lecture theater and a library, as well as a polar boutique and a spa and fitness center.

In addition to the Ultramarine, Quark is also operating the Ocean Explorer in the Arctic during the summer of 2025.

After joining the company’s fleet in late 2024, the 140-guest vessel is spending its first season in the region under Quark’s banner.

Ocean Explorer’s schedule includes a series of expeditions that sail around Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland.

A third ship, the World Explorer, is also offering seasonal deployments for the company in Antarctica.