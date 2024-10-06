Ocean Explorer Sails from France Ahead of Debuting for Quark

Quark Expeditions’ new Ocean Explorer is currently on its way to South America for its debut in Antarctica.

Chartered by the company earlier this year, the SunStone-owned expedition ship is set to kick off its maiden season for Quark in early November.

After several months laid up in the French port of Caen, the 2021-built ship sailed to Funchal in mid-September.

On Nov. 4, the 140-guest ship is scheduled to sail from Ushuaia for its maiden cruise for Quark Expeditions.

Sailing to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia, the itinerary of the 20-day expedition cruise includes planned visits and landings at various sites, such as Stanley, the South Shetland Islands, Elephant Island, South Orkney Island and Anvers Island.

Replacing the 1976-built Ocean Adventurer, the Ocean Explorer is set to offer a four-month program in the region.

Part of SunStone’s Infinity class, the Ocean Explorer was built in 2021 at the CMIH shipyard in Haimen, China.

The 8,000-ton ship is then scheduled to reposition to the Arctic in May for a summer program that includes itineraries in Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland.

Originally in service for Vantage Deluxe World Travel, the ship entered an extended layup after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

Designed for upscale cruising in remote parts of the globe, the vessel is equipped with a swimming pool, two full-service restaurants, a spa, a two-story lounge and a library.

On the technical side, the ship offers the unique X-Bow, which is said to withstand rough sea conditions while enhancing safety, stability and sustainability.

In addition to the Ocean Explorer, Quark’s fleet also includes the 2019-built World Explorer and the 2021-built Ultramarine.