Two Royal Caribbean Ships to Australia in 2026-27

Royal Caribbean International recently announced its 2026-27 season in Alaska, which will include two Quantum-class ships.

According to a press release, the Quantum of the Seas will join the Anthem of the Seas for itineraries departing from Sydney and Brisbane.

Taking place between October 2026 and April 2027, the three- to 11-night cruises feature visits to destinations in Australia, the South Pacific and New Zealand.

“Australians know they can trust Royal Caribbean for getaways that combine convenience with nonstop adventure. This season, we’re continuing to raise the bar with more short getaways, weekend departures, and more ways to maximize island time across the top destinations of the South Pacific,” said Gavin Smith, Royal Caribbean’s vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

“With the variety of short and more frequent getaways in 2026 and 2027, every type of holidaymaker can make the most of their travels and without compromise,” he added.

The deployment is highlighted by Quantum’s fourth season in Queensland. Following a two-year hiatus, the 2014-built vessel returns to Brisbane to replace the Voyager of the Seas, which sails from the port in 2025-26.

During its Australian season, the Quantum offers a series of 28 cruises from the homeport, including three- to eight-night itineraries to Australia and the South Pacific.

As the largest ship in the region, the 4,222-guest vessel will sail to a wide range of destinations, such as Noumea in New Caledonia and Port Vila in Vanuatu.

Other ports of call set to be visited by the Quantum of the Seas include Airlie Beach and Cairns in Australia.

Returning to Sydney for its second consecutive season, the Anthem of the Seas offers three- to 11-night cruises to Australia, Tasmania, the South Pacific and New Zealand.

The 2015-built vessel will also offer a 25-night repositioning cruise from Los Angeles that sails to ports of call in California, Hawaii and French Polynesia.