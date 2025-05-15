Sweden’s Second Shore Power System Inaugurated in Stockholm

Ports of Stockholm has inaugurated Sweden’s second onshore power supply (OPS) facility for international cruise ships. The new facility was put into operation on May 12 when the Viking Jupiter was connected.

Ports of Stockholm inaugurated Sweden’s first electricity connection for cruise ships last year.

“The inauguration of Sweden’s second onshore power connection for cruise ships is another important milestone for us and the environment, and we are proud to be able to offer a more climate-smart solution for our shipping customers,” said Jens Holm, chair of the board of Ports of Stockholm.

“It contributes greatly to creating a sustainable premium destination for cruise traffic, both in Stockholm and in the entire Baltic Sea region,” Holm added.

Ports of Stockholm said in a press release that the new facility is built according to international standards and allows ships to switch off their auxiliary engines while at berth.

With the facilities, Ports of Stockholm can connect about half of all cruise calls in Stockholm. The electricity used comes from renewable sources such as wind and hydro power.

Ports of Stockholm said it is working with its shipping customers to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants and reduce noise levels from ships and port operations.

Together with Baltic Sea ports Copenhagen/Malmö, Aarhus and Helsinki, Ports of Stockholm has received EU funding for the investment in onshore power supply at the centrally located quay Stadsgården 160.

Ports of Stockholm added that it rewards shipping customers who implement environmental improvement measures with discounts on port fees for ships that achieve high environmental performance according to the Environmental Ship Index and Clean Shipping Index.

The aim is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides and particles.

According to the press release, cruise ships calling at Ports of Stockholm can discharge their wastewater at cruise quays.