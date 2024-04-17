Ports of Stockholm Kicks off 2024 Cruise Season

Ports of Stockholm announced the start of its 2024 cruise season with the arrival of AIDA Cruises’ AIDAmar in Stockholm on Tuesday, April 16.

The AIDAmar arrived while sailing its four-night roundtrip cruise from Warnemunde, Germany, which departed on April 14.

A total of 121 cruise ships are scheduled to call during the season, which runs until the end of October. Ports of Stockholm anticipate a similar year to 2023 in terms of the number of calls and number of passengers.

“It’s great to see that Stockholm is maintaining its attractiveness and continues to be one of the most popular cruise destinations. The cruise shipping companies are committed to sustainable development and work actively on sustainability initiatives. They are upgrading their fleets with new technology that reduces the impact of their vessels on the environment,” said Stefan Scheja, marketing manager ferries and cruises at Ports of Stockholm.

This year, the Baltic Sea and Ports of Stockholm will also welcome several maiden calls, including TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 7 and Cunard’s Queen Anne.

Additionally, Ports of Stockholm is currently building an onshore power connection facility for cruise ships at the Stadsgården quay. The facility, one of the first in Europe, is expected to be completed this year.