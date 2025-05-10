Swan Hellenic: Customizable ‘Celebration Voyages’ for Milestones

Swan Hellenic has announced the launch of “Celebration Voyages,” a new service providing customizable cruise experiences for guests marking personal or professional milestones.

The new service allows guests to celebrate a wide range of occasions, including birthdays, engagements, weddings, anniversaries, retirements, reunions and even product or book launches, while sailing to remote destinations aboard Swan Hellenic’s expedition ships.

Options include private dining, tailored shore excursions, expert-led talks, live entertainment and wellness treatments. The line’s team will assist guests in planning and coordinating the experience.

Swan Hellenic’s Chief Commercial Officer Patrizia Iantorno said: “We’re thrilled to offer this transformative service. It’s the ultimate expression of our passion to take people to celebrate what’s special in their lives with those closest to them, exploring the most extraordinary places on earth.”

The program is available across Swan Hellenic’s global itineraries, from the Mediterranean and Africa to polar regions.

“Celebration Voyages” follows in the footsteps of Swan Hellenic’s “Love Aboard” custom packages for romantic ceremonies at sea, and everything to go with them, launched on Valentine’s Day this year.