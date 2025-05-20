StarCruises Extends Hong Kong Summer Sailings Through Autumn

Following the news of a deployment in Hong Kong through the end of August, StarCruises is extending the Star Voyager’s Hong Kong deployment for an additional 11 weeks, covering the autumn season with departures now scheduled until Nov. 14, 2025.

Full details of the itineraries for this period will be made available by the end of May.

“Under the new StarCruises brand, we are thrilled to introduce our latest cruise ship, the Star Voyager, and to have her homeport in Hong Kong — a city with a long-standing history and strong connection to our brand,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

The company said in a press release that the Star Voyager will offer two, three and five-night cruise options to destinations like Okinawa (Naha and Ishigaki) in Japan, as well as to Keelung, Kaohsiung and Penghu in Taiwan.

The deployment provides more vacation choices for Hong Kong residents and enhances the appeal of the Fly and Rail Cruise market, according to StarCruises.

International travellers have the convenience of a pre- or post-cruise stay in Hong Kong, and the two-night Weekend High Seas Cruise, departing every Friday, will be returning.

From June 29 to August 13, the Star Voyager will set sail on a series of roundtrip cruises to Taiwan on select departure dates:

Explore Okinawa, Japan by Sea

Sailings for Okinawa are available on one of three five-night roundtrip cruises, departing Sundays on July 20, 3 and August 17. Highlights include Okinawa with stops at Naha and Ishigaki.

Best of Both Worlds: Japan and Taiwan

Two five-night sailings to Ishigaki, Keelung and Penghu are available, departing on July 27 and August 24. Highlights include destinations in Japan and Taiwan.

Onboard the Star Voyager

Also on offer is a weekend aboard the Star Voyager, where the ship is the highlight. Highlights include luxury amenities, various rooms and palace suites with private facilities, 24/7 butler service and personalized experiences.

Onboard activities include water parks, rock climbing, ziplining and live shows.