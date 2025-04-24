Star Voyager Set to Debut in Hong Kong in June

The Star Voyager is set to begin operations from Hong Kong on June 27 2025, marking the return of the StarCruises brand to the city.

The ship will be homeported in Hong Kong through 31 August 2025, offering a range of regional itineraries. Sailings will include two-, three-, and five-night cruises to Taiwan (Keelung, Kaohsiung, Penghu) and Japan (Naha, Ishigaki), as well as two-night weekend high seas cruises departing every Friday.

“We are proud to return to Hong Kong, a city that holds a special place in StarCruises’ history and heritage. This homecoming is deeply meaningful, as it reconnects us with our roots and long-standing legacy in the region. We’re thrilled to introduce Star Voyager as a symbol of our renewed vision—offering exceptional regional cruises experiences for the domestic market and the growing Fly and Rail cruise segment,” said Michael Goh, president for StarDream Cruises.

Star Voyager’s 2025 summer itineraries from Hong Kong include:

Cruises to Taiwan

Three-night Cruise to Kaohsiung and Penghu: Departs Sundays: 29 June, 13 July, 10 August 2025

Two-night Cruise to Kaohsiung: Departs Wednesdays: 2 July, 16 July, 13 August 2025

Cruises to Japan (Okinawa Prefecture)